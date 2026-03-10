Indian Navy Lance Naik Arrested For Alleged Spying For Pakistan's ISI

Agra: An Indian Navy Lance Naik was arrested on Tuesday on espionage charges, leading the defence forces on alert. According to reports, Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The official has been arrested and is being questioned by the security agencies.

As per reports, Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.

Reports suggested that the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received intelligence inputs about the Navy official involved in espionage activities against India. The intelligence input led to the identification of Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar and subsequent arrest. The ATS investigation revealed that Adarsh had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI operative and had transferred money to the agent from his bank account.

Adarsh allegedly shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships, with the ISI agent. His involvement in anti-national activities and links with the Pakistan-based intelligence network led to his arrest on March 10.

The UP ATS developed the case through electronic and physical surveillance, confirming Adarsh Kumar's involvement in espionage activities. He was produced before a competent court and remanded to judicial custody as per legal procedure.

He was serving as a Lance Naik in the Indian Navy and was posted at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. His alleged actions have led to fears about national security and the integrity of the naval forces.

