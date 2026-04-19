Indian Oil Tanker Desh Garima Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions

Mumbai: In a positive development for Indian maritime interests, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima successfully navigated the volatile Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is now en route to India.

The vessel, carrying 31 Indian seafarers onboard, is expected to dock at Mumbai port on April 22, 2026. Shipping authorities confirmed that the crossing was completed without any untoward incident, providing relief to the families of the crew members amid heightened security concerns in the region.

However, the safe passage of Desh Garima comes against the backdrop of fresh security challenges in the Strait of Hormuz. In the past 24 hours, two other Indian vessels -- the VLCC Samnar Herad and the Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav -- reported a firing incident while attempting to transit the strategic waterway. Both ships immediately turned back and returned to the Persian Gulf for safety.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade, has seen increased maritime risks in recent months due to regional geopolitical tensions. Indian shipping companies and the Directorate General of Shipping continue to monitor the situation closely, advising vessels to exercise caution and follow enhanced security protocols while transiting the area.

