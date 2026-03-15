Indian Oil Tanker Jag Laadki, Carrying Crude From UAE, Sails Out of War-Zone Safely; On Way to Domestic Port: Govt | Image: www.shipspotting.com

The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Jag Laadki has successfully sailed out of the high-risk waters near the UAE's Fujairah port and is now en route to a domestic destination, according to the latest government update on the escalating tensions in West Asia.

The vessel, loaded with approximately 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil sourced from the UAE, departed Fujairah at around 10:30 hrs IST on Sunday amid ongoing regional hostilities that have severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies.

This safe exit marks a significant development for India's energy security, as the tanker becomes the fourth Indian-flagged vessel to navigate out of the war zone unharmed in recent days. Government sources emphasized that all crew members aboard Jag Laadki remain safe, with the ship now heading toward an Indian port under close monitoring by maritime authorities.

The development comes against the backdrop of intensified conflict in West Asia, where attacks on shipping, blockades, and retaliatory strikes have stranded dozens of vessels, including over 20 Indian-flagged ships still positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying hundreds of Indian seafarers. Diplomatic engagements, including high-level talks between Indian and Iranian officials, have helped facilitate safe passages for select vessels, particularly those critical to India's hydrocarbon imports.

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Officials reiterated that the government is actively coordinating with regional stakeholders and has implemented contingency measures, such as rerouting supplies where possible, to maintain stable fuel availability domestically despite the volatility.

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