Indian-Origin Student Pilot Dies in Mid-air Crash in Canada

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Indian-origin student pilot from Kerala was among two people killed in a tragic mid-air collision involving training aircraft in southern Manitoba, Canada, on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred roughly 400 metres from the runway at Steinbach South Airport, used by the Harv’s Air pilot training school, according to reports.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Sreehari Sukesh, a resident of Kerala pursuing his commercial pilot certification, and his 20-year-old Canadian classmate, Savanna May Royes.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that both were pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were aboard either aircraft.

Indian Consulate Extends Condolences

“With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Sreehari Sukesh, a young Indian student pilot who lost his life in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a statement posted on X.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family. The Consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school, and local police to provide all necessary assistance.”

According to Adam Penner, president of Harv’s Air, the student pilots were conducting routine takeoff and landing practice in small Cessna single-engine aircraft. “Both pilots appeared to have tried to land at the same time,” Penner said, adding that their planes were equipped with radios but it seems neither pilot saw the other approaching.