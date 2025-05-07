Indian Political Leaders Rally Behind Military After Operation Sindoor Launch

Srinagar: Indian political figures across party lines have expressed support for Operation Sindoor on social media, demonstrating national unity following the military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav all posted messages backing the armed forces' action. This cross-partisan support reflects widespread public anger over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians last month. The show of unity comes as India maintains its operation was "focused, measured and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations while targeting facilities allegedly used to plan attacks against India.