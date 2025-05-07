sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 04:39 IST

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
Indian Political Leaders Rally Behind Military After Operation Sindoor Launch
Indian Political Leaders Rally Behind Military After Operation Sindoor Launch | Image: Republic Media Network

Srinagar: Indian political figures across party lines have expressed support for Operation Sindoor on social media, demonstrating national unity following the military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav all posted messages backing the armed forces' action. This cross-partisan support reflects widespread public anger over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians last month. The show of unity comes as India maintains its operation was "focused, measured and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations while targeting facilities allegedly used to plan attacks against India.

Further details are awaited. 

Published May 7th 2025, 04:39 IST