Published 18:37 IST, January 2nd 2025
Indian Railways Announces Schedule Changes for Vande Bharat Express Trains from January 1, 2025. Check Timings
Indian Railways (IR) has made changes to the schedules of several Vande Bharat Express trains, effective January 1, 2025
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Indian Railways (IR) has made changes to the schedules of several Vande Bharat Express trains, effective January 1, 2025. Currently, 136 Vande Bharat Express trains operate across the country, and passengers are advised to check the updated timings before planning their journeys.
The revised timetable affects four semi-high-speed trains:
1. Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22499)
Departure: 21:53 hrs (instead of 21:55 hrs)
Arrival: 22:30 hrs
2. Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22345)
Departure: 09:05 hrs (5 minutes later than previous schedule)
Arrival: 14:35 hrs (adjusted from 14:20 hrs)
3. Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22545)
Arrival: 13:40 hrs (delayed from 13:35 hrs)
4. Gomti Nagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22346)
Arrival: 20:43 hrs (delayed from 20:35 hrs)
Final Destination Arrival: 23:45 hrs
Passengers are advised to verify the updated schedules via the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) and the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:37 IST, January 2nd 2025