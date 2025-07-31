Itarsi-Nagpur, Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri Among 4 Major Railway Line To Have Four Tracks. Details Here

New Delhi: The Indian government has given the green light to several major railway projects, including the quadrupling of tracks (four tracks) between Itarsi-Nagpur and Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri. After the conversion of the tracks into major four-track railway lines, it will enhance rail connectivity, reduce travel times, and increase the efficiency of freight movement across the country.

To give a boost to India's railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the four major projects worth around Rs 11,169 crore. These projects, covering 13 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, are expected to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 km.

Transforming Rail Connectivity Across States

The approved projects included the construction of a fourth line between Itarsi and Nagpur, the doubling of the railway line between Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Parbhani, and the development of third and fourth lines between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri, as well as Dangoaposi and Jaroli. The officials stated that these initiatives will not only enhance rail connectivity but also facilitate faster and more efficient transportation of goods and people across the country.

The Itarsi-Nagpur quadrupling project, enhancement of railway lines into four tracks, involved the construction of a fourth rail line along the 297.05 km corridor, a crucial segment of the High-Density Network Route. The officials stated that the project will connect the districts of Nagpur, Betul, and Narmada Puram, serving industrial hubs like the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) and power plants at Sarni and Koradi.

Further, the project is also expected to alleviate congestion, reduce transit times, and enhance logistics efficiency.

The Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri quadrupling project seeks to enhance rail connectivity in North Bengal and Bihar, linking New Jalpaiguri and Aluabari Road. The 56.60 km project includes robust infrastructure, such as 8 major and 91 minor bridges, designed for efficient and reliable operations in challenging terrain. This project is expected to support passenger and freight movement, critical for transporting agricultural produce, cement, and industrial goods.

Other Projects Approved By Cabinet

In addition to the Itarsi-Nagpur and Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri quadrupling projects, two other major projects have been approved, which include the Gondia-Balharshah Doubling, a project which spans around 240 km through Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts, aiming to support freight movement for key industrial regions.

The Wardha-Balharshah fourth Line, which is a 134.52 km brownfield project, addresses critical congestion on the Delhi-Chennai High-Density Corridor, passing through Wardha and Chandrapur districts in Maharashtra.

These projects are expected to massively contribute to India's infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity and promoting economic growth. By strengthening multimodal transport systems and addressing critical infrastructure gaps, these initiatives align with the government's vision for integrated and sustainable development.