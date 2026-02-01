Indian Railways Launches 20 New Train Services, Enhancing Rail Connectivity | Check Routes

New Delhi: Amidst the central government's efforts to enhance rail connectivity across the country and cater to the growing demand for efficient travel, the Indian Railways has announced the launch of 20 new train services across the country, effective February 1. The expansion of the rail connectivity is part of the Trains At A Glance (TAG) 2026 plan, which is focused on improving passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and modernising India's rail infrastructure.

According to the officials, the new train services comprise a mix of Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat, passenger, and special trains, designed to provide faster, more affordable, and comfortable travel options for daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and tourists. Tickets for these trains are already available for booking on the IRCTC website and mobile app, allowing passengers to plan their journeys in advance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2026, outlined the government's focus on promoting environmentally sustainable passenger systems. "In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors," she said, pointing at the Centre's push to modernise the rail network.

As per information, the 20 new train services will connect key cities across all four zones, which are Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India and Western India, strengthening links between national and regional hubs. Some of the notable additions include the Delhi-Shamli daily commuter service, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur Passenger, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat, Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat, Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat, Sambalpur-Erode Special, and new Dhulia-Varanasi and Dhulia-Ayodhya connections to support religious and tourism travel.

Furthermore, a major emphasis in this rollout is the increased deployment of Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat services, which combine improved speed, modern amenities, and relatively lower fares compared to traditional express services. These additions are part of Indian Railways' broader push to modernise infrastructure, enhance passenger comfort, and improve operational efficiency.

Major Train Routes And Services

As per information, the new train services will operate on various routes, including:

Delhi-Shamli (Train No. 64033), a daily service aimed at regular commuters

Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur Passenger, boosting local connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat, an important superfast link, strengthening the Bihar-Delhi travel

Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat, a semi-high-speed service within western India

Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat, connecting the northeast to Haryana

Sambalpur-Erode Special, a long-distance addition for southbound passengers

Dhulia-Varanasi / Ayodhya, new links catering to religious and tourism travel