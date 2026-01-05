Updated 5 January 2026 at 23:54 IST
Indian Railways Launches ‘Mela Rail Service’ Portal to Ease Pilgrim Travel for Magh Mela 2026
Indian Railways has launched the ‘Mela Rail Service’ portal to enhance travel for pilgrims attending Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj. This centralized platform offers essential railway information, updates on special and regular trains, real-time schedules, and station amenities. It focuses on crowd management and passenger safety by providing details on medical facilities and emergency contacts.
India News
New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched the ‘Mela Rail Service’ portal to facilitate smoother travel for devotees attending Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj. The initiative aims to address the heavy rush of pilgrims expected during the annual religious gathering by offering a centralised digital platform with essential railway-related information.
Key Features of the Mela Rail Service Portal
The portal brings together all essential railway-related information on a single platform. It provides updates on special Mela trains and regular services, including train schedules, live arrivals and departures, and platform details. Passengers can also access information related to station facilities, advisories and important announcements, helping them plan their journeys more efficiently.
A Digital Push for Crowd Management
Magh Mela, held at the Triveni Sangam, draws millions of pilgrims from across India, placing enormous pressure on railway infrastructure in the region. Railway officials said the new portal has been developed to improve crowd management, reduce confusion at stations and ensure seamless movement of passengers during peak bathing days.
Real-Time Train and Station Information
The portal provides real-time updates on special Mela trains as well as regular services operating to and from Prayagraj. Passengers can access information on train schedules, arrivals, departures and platform details, helping them plan their journeys more efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays at crowded stations.
Passenger Safety Measures
Devotees visiting the Mela can also find information on passenger amenities available at major stations, including waiting areas, drinking water facilities, medical aid centres and help desks. Emergency contact numbers and assistance details have been integrated into the platform to enhance safety, especially for elderly passengers and families travelling long distances.
Medical Facilities and Emergency Support
Keeping passenger safety in focus, the Mela Rail Service portal includes details of medical aid centres, first-aid facilities and emergency contact numbers available at key railway stations serving Prayagraj. Railway authorities said this feature will be particularly helpful for elderly pilgrims and those travelling with families, ensuring quick access to medical assistance during emergencies.
Navigation Support for Pilgrims
To ease movement within busy railway premises, the Mela Rail Service portal includes station maps and navigation guidance, enabling passengers to locate entry and exit points and key facilities with ease. Railway authorities said this feature is expected to significantly reduce congestion during high-footfall periods.
Larger Digital Strategy
Officials noted that the portal is part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to adopt technology-driven solutions for managing large-scale travel during religious and cultural events. By shifting key information online, the Railways aims to reduce dependence on physical enquiry counters and ensure quicker access to updates for passengers.
Magh Mela 2026, which began earlier this month, will continue until mid-February, with several major bathing dates expected to witness massive pilgrim turnout. The Mela Rail Service portal is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a safer, more organised and comfortable travel experience for devotees heading to Prayagraj.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 23:54 IST