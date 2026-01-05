Indian Railways Launches ‘Mela Rail Service’ Portal to Ease Pilgrim Travel for Magh Mela 2026

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched the ‘Mela Rail Service’ portal to facilitate smoother travel for devotees attending Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj. The initiative aims to address the heavy rush of pilgrims expected during the annual religious gathering by offering a centralised digital platform with essential railway-related information.

Key Features of the Mela Rail Service Portal

The portal brings together all essential railway-related information on a single platform. It provides updates on special Mela trains and regular services, including train schedules, live arrivals and departures, and platform details. Passengers can also access information related to station facilities, advisories and important announcements, helping them plan their journeys more efficiently.

A Digital Push for Crowd Management

Magh Mela, held at the Triveni Sangam, draws millions of pilgrims from across India, placing enormous pressure on railway infrastructure in the region. Railway officials said the new portal has been developed to improve crowd management, reduce confusion at stations and ensure seamless movement of passengers during peak bathing days.

Real-Time Train and Station Information

Passenger Safety Measures

Devotees visiting the Mela can also find information on passenger amenities available at major stations, including waiting areas, drinking water facilities, medical aid centres and help desks. Emergency contact numbers and assistance details have been integrated into the platform to enhance safety, especially for elderly passengers and families travelling long distances.

Medical Facilities and Emergency Support

Keeping passenger safety in focus, the Mela Rail Service portal includes details of medical aid centres, first-aid facilities and emergency contact numbers available at key railway stations serving Prayagraj. Railway authorities said this feature will be particularly helpful for elderly pilgrims and those travelling with families, ensuring quick access to medical assistance during emergencies.

Navigation Support for Pilgrims

To ease movement within busy railway premises, the Mela Rail Service portal includes station maps and navigation guidance, enabling passengers to locate entry and exit points and key facilities with ease. Railway authorities said this feature is expected to significantly reduce congestion during high-footfall periods.

Larger Digital Strategy

Officials noted that the portal is part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to adopt technology-driven solutions for managing large-scale travel during religious and cultural events. By shifting key information online, the Railways aims to reduce dependence on physical enquiry counters and ensure quicker access to updates for passengers.