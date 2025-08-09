Hurry ! Indian Railways Launches Round Trip Package With 20% Discount for Festive Travel - More Details Inside

Updated 9 August 2025 at 18:30 IST
Good News: For those planning extended family vacations during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has introduced a new round trip package offering 20% discount on the base fare of return journey tickets.
This initiative by the India Railways aims to reduce overcrowding during peak festival seasons.
In order to improve passengers' comfort and encouraging more people to travel through train railway has introduced this special round trip offer.
Key Dates & Booking Details
Eligibility, Terms & Conditions
Railways limited discount offer allows passengers to enjoy a 5-week break with family, combining Diwali and Chhath celebrations, while avoiding last-minute booking stress and saving on travel costs.
Indian Railways run this for a limited time frame but if successful similar packages may be rolled out for other high-demand seasons and festivals.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 18:30 IST