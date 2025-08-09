Hurry ! Indian Railways Launches Round Trip Package With 20% Discount for Festive Travel - More Details Inside

Good News: For those planning extended family vacations during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has introduced a new round trip package offering 20% discount on the base fare of return journey tickets.

This initiative by the India Railways aims to reduce overcrowding during peak festival seasons.

Railways Encourage advance bookings

In order to improve passengers' comfort and encouraging more people to travel through train railway has introduced this special round trip offer.

Key Dates & Booking Details

Booking Opens on 14 August 2025 Onward journey window opens on 13 October – 26 October 2025 Return journey window opens on 17 November – 1 December 2025 Advance Reservation Period (ARP): Not applicable for return journey under this scheme

Eligibility, Terms & Conditions

The user must book both onward and return journeys for the same passengers, same class, and same origin-destination pair. Railways caps confirmed tickets only rule with no waiting list bookings allowed. It offers 20% discount applicable only to the base fare of the return journey with no refunds, modifications, or concessions (e.g., travel coupons, passes, PTOs) allowed. Tickets must be booked using the same mode—either online or at reservation counters. Discount applies to all classes and trains, including special trains. Offer excludes flexi fare trains. No additional fare collection during charting for these PNRs.

Railways limited discount offer allows passengers to enjoy a 5-week break with family, combining Diwali and Chhath celebrations, while avoiding last-minute booking stress and saving on travel costs.