Missed Your Boarding Station? Indian Railways Now Lets You Change It 30 Minutes Before Departure

New Delhi: Travellers alert! In a move that makes train travel more flexible, Indian Railways has rolled out new boarding rules from April 1, 2026. Passengers can now change their boarding station much closer to departure time- a big shift from the earlier 24-hour restriction. The change was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month and is now live across the country. The idea is simple: give passengers more control and reduce the stress of missing their original boarding station.

What Has Changed for Passengers

Under the new rule, passengers can change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before the train departs from its origin station. Earlier, this had to be done at least 24 hours in advance, which often didn’t help in last-minute situations. Now, if plans change suddenly or you are unable to reach your original station, you can simply choose another station along the route and board from there without losing your confirmed seat.

Important Condition You Should Know

There is one key condition. The change must be done before the reservation chart is prepared. In simple terms, once the final chart is ready, no changes can be made. The updated boarding station will be reflected in the second or final reservation chart, so passengers should double-check their details after making the change.

Who Can Use This Facility

This option is available only for passengers who have confirmed or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets. Those with waiting list tickets cannot use this facility. This means your ticket must already be valid for travel before you try to change the boarding point.

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How to Change Your Boarding Station

The process has been kept simple and can be done in two ways. Passengers can log in to the IRCTC website or mobile app and update their boarding station in a few steps. For those who prefer offline methods, the same change can be made by visiting a railway reservation counter. The aim is to make the system accessible whether you are comfortable with digital tools or not.

Cancellation Rules Also Updated

Along with boarding flexibility, the Railways has also revised ticket cancellation rules. Passengers cancelling tickets earlier will now get better refunds. The new time windows have been extended to 72 hours, 24 hours and 8 hours before departure, replacing the earlier shorter timelines. This aligns with the updated system where reservation charts are prepared 9 to 18 hours before departure instead of just 4 hours earlier.

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What This Means for Travellers