Indian Railways Notifies Train Fare Hike from December 26, Long-Distance Travel to Cost More

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Railway Ministry officially announced an increase in passenger train tariffs, which will take effect on December 26. For long-distance travel, the increase is 1 paise per kilometre for ordinary class trips over 215 km and 2 paise per kilometre for both AC and non-AC classes on mail and express trains.

After a raise in July, the decision, which was made public earlier on December 21, represents the second passenger fare review of the year.

The Ministry of Railways explained the decision by stating that the goal of the fare adjustment is to achieve a balance between the financial viability of railway operations and passenger affordability.

According to the updated structure, suburban services and all annual passes, both suburban and non-suburban, remain unaffected. Fares have been rated across second class, sleeper class, and first class for regular non-AC, non-suburban routes.

There is no ticket increase for trips up to 215 kilometers in second class ordinary travel. Passengers would pay an additional Rs 5 for travels between 216 and 750 kilometers. For lengthier trips, the fee increases gradually: Rs 10 for 751–1250 km, Rs 15 for 1251–1750 km, and Rs 20 for 1751–2250 km.

Fares for non-suburban routes have been similarly revised to 1 paise per kilometer in sleeper class ordinary and first class ordinary.

Both AC and non-AC categories, including sleeper class, AC chair car, AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and AC first class, will experience fee increases of 2 paise per kilometer for mail and express trains. According to the ministry, the extra fee will be about Rs 10 for a 500 km non-AC postal or express trip.

In accordance with the authorized class-wise fare increases, the updated rates will also be applicable to premium and special train services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Gatimaan, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, Antyodaya, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, and other regular non-suburban trains.

The statement made it clear that only tickets purchased on or after December 26, 2025, will be subject to the increased fares. Even if the trip is delayed, tickets purchased before that date will not incur any extra fees.

The ministry added that the updated pricing will be reflected in the tariff charts that are shown at train stations.