Advertisement

Indian Railways transports thousands of passengers in general coaches every day. Railways has changed the UTS mobile app restrictions significantly, which has greatly relieved them in this circumstance. Railways has revoked the outside limit geo-facing distance restriction for the UTS app, effective immediately. Thus, you can now purchase a platform and general tickets while relaxing at home.

UTS App Rule Changed

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran stated that the Railways have made significant updates to the UTS mobile app to make ticketing simple for passengers traveling in regular class. Accordingly, there is no longer a distance restriction on using this app to purchase general tickets, so users can do so from anywhere.

Get General Train Ticket At Home

Using the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) smartphone app, a traveller can purchase an unreserved ticket. The app no longer imposes a distance restriction on regular ticket bookings. With the launch of this feature, travelers can now purchase general tickets from anywhere.

Distance Limit Lifted

A statement claims that prior to this, passengers could only book general tickets through the UTS mobile app up to a distance of 20 kilometers. In other words, they could not book a ticket if they were farther than 20 kilometers from the station platform. General tickets can now be purchased online from any location, as the distance restriction has been lifted.

Based on this, travelers can simply generate paperless general tickets, platform tickets, and season tickets on their mobile device by utilizing the UTS mobile app. This not only saves travelers' time, but it also makes the process easier. The ecology is also protected and paper is conserved.