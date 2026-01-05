Indian Woman Found Dead Inside Ex-Boyfriend's Flat In US; Suspect Flees To India

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, the body of a 27-year-old woman in United States Mayland, who was reported missing since New Year's Eve, was found inside her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma's (26) apartment, stated reports.

The body of the victim, identified as Nikitha Godishala from Ellicott City, had stab wounds.

Amid the probe, an arrest warrant charging the boyfriend with both first- and second-degree murder has been obtained by the investigators.

Reports stated that Sharma had filed the missing person report with Howard County police on January 2 and informed the officers that he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment located on Columbia’s Twin Rivers Road.

On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same apartment and found Godishala dead with stab wounds.

Meanwhile, the cops added that Sharma fled to India on the same day he reported Godishala missing. Further investigation hints that Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. Investigation in this regard is underway and no motive is known at this time.

Howard County police said they are now working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance.