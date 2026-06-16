Indian Worker Vipin Kumar Awarded Honorary Romanian Citizenship After Saving a 5-Year-Old
The incident happened back in January in Craiova's Nicolae Romanescu Park.
- India News
- 2 min read
Vipin Kumar, an Indian construction worker living in Romania, has been awarded honorary citizenship after jumping into a freezing lake to save a five-year-old girl. The rare honor was presented to him following widespread praise across the country for his quick thinking and bravery.
Kumar, who moved from India to join Romania’s construction workforce, became a household name overnight after putting his own life on the line to save a stranger.
Half an Hour in Freezing Water
The incident happened back in January in Craiova's Nicolae Romanescu Park. A five-year-old girl was out playing when she got off her sled and ran onto the frozen lake. Suddenly, the thin ice broke beneath her, and she plunged into the freezing water. Kumar, who was out for a walk with a friend, saw the child fall through the ice and realized there was no time to wait for emergency services. He rushed to the scene and jumped into the freezing water without a second thought.
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Despite the bitter cold and the immediate threat of hypothermia, he managed to reach the little girl and keep her head above water. Kumar swam and held her afloat for nearly 30 minutes in the numbing cold until rescue teams finally arrived on the scene and pulled them both out.
A Hero Transcending Borders
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Doctors noted that Kumar’s quick reaction and endurance saved the little girl from drowning or freezing to death. As the story spread on social media and news channels, it sparked a massive wave of gratitude from the Romanian public.
At the ceremony honoring him, officials thanked Kumar for his selflessness, noting that his actions remind everyone that compassion and bravery don't care about nationalities or borders.
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