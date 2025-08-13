'Indians Have Brought Immeasurable Benefits To Ireland': Irish President Condemns Racist Attacks As Despicable And Contrary To Irish Values

Dublin: Irish President Michael D Higgins, in a resounding condemnation, has denounced the recent spate of racist attacks on Indians in Ireland, labelling them despicable and contrary to the country's cherished values. The President has strongly condemned the disturbing surge in violence targeting Indian-origin residents and warned against such acts. His statement came up after the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued a safety advisory urging citizens to exercise caution.

The attacks have raised serious concerns among the Indian community in Ireland, with several violent incidents reported in recent weeks. A 40-year-old Amazon employee from India was brutally beaten, stabbed, and partially stripped by a gang of teenagers in Dublin's Tallaght. The victim, who had been in Ireland for just three weeks, was left with severe injuries, including a brain scan, and was completely scared for life, according to Jennifer Murray, an Irish woman who intervened. Murray revealed that at least four Indian men and another individual had been facially stabbed by the same gang.

Series Of Violent Attacks On Indians

In another incident, 32-year-old Santosh Yadav was attacked by six teenagers near his Dublin apartment, resulting in a fractured cheekbone and multiple injuries. Santosh claimed that racist attacks on Indians were increasing across Dublin. Lakhvir Singh, another Indian-origin man, was hit on the head with a bottle in an unprovoked assault in Ballymun, with attackers allegedly shouting, go back to your own country.

Meanwhile, President Higgins, in his powerful rebuttal to the perpetrators of these heinous acts, said, “The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear.”

"That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned," the President said, adding that such acts of violence diminish all and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of Ireland.

Higgins also paid tribute to the Indian community's immense contribution to Irish life, hailing their role in medicine, nursing, culture, business, and enterprise. "Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," he said. The President recalled the deep historical ties between the two nations, including shared independence struggles, the role of Irishwoman Margaret Cousins in founding the All India Women's Conference, and decades of vibrant diplomatic relations.

President Warns Against Hate Speech

In his statement, the President warned that messages of hate or incitement to violence, including on social media, are deemed to be an act to damage and corrode the most fundamental instincts of Irishness, such as hospitality, friendship, and care for others. "These principles must apply to all who form part of Irish society today, without exception," Higgins said, adding that Ireland must remain one in which all communities can live in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.

The migrant advocacy groups have criticised the Irish police and administration for failing to address these attacks. Teresa Buczkowska, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said that the Indian community appears to be a particular focus, but the issue is wider. She pointed out that outdated mechanisms within An Garda Siochana and a lack of police training make it harder for victims to report hate crimes.