India’s 1st Bullet Train To Roll Out On August 15, 2027 | Full Details Here

New Delhi: India is set to launch its first bullet train on Independence Day next year (August 15, 2027), Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on New Year's Day. The minister said, “Buy a Bullet Train ticket on Independence Day in 2027, when the country will get its first Bullet Train.”

Speed

The bullet train is being designed to run at a maximum speed of 320 km per hour.

Train Routes

Surat to Bilimore Vapi to Ahmedabad Thane to Ahmedabad Mumbai to Ahmedabad

The high-speed rail corridors will be inaugurated in phases, with the first section being operational in the Surat-Bilimore corridor. “After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open,” Vaishnaw said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad In 2 Hours

The bullet train is expected to save time of commuters. The Railway Minister said, “The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour 58 minutes while stopping at four stations. However, if it stops at all 12 stations, the entire distance will be covered in 2 hours and 17 minutes.”

The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2017. According to the government, progress work on bullet trains are advancing at a steady pace.