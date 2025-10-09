Updated 9 October 2025 at 12:46 IST
‘India’s Growth Story Remarkable’: UK PM Keir Starmer-PM Modi Write New Chapter In UK-India Trade Relations
In a major boost to bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held delegation-level talks in Mumbai, reaffirming India-UK partnership through trade, defence, and education. The leaders hailed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a historic milestone, symbolising stronger cooperation and mutual economic growth.
- India News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday praised India’s rapid economic progress, calling its growth story “remarkable” during a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The meeting marked a key moment in India-UK relations, coming just months after the signing of the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July.
“PM Modi, it was an honour for me to host you in the UK in July and I am so delighted to be making this return visit, just a few months later,” Starmer said, underscoring the warmth and continuity in diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
Modi: “India and the UK Are Natural Partners”
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the “significant progress” in bilateral relations under PM Starmer’s leadership. “Under Starmer's leadership, there has been significant progress in India-UK ties,” Modi said, adding that the foundation of the partnership lies in shared values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.
He described India and the UK as “natural partners,” with cooperation deepening across sectors including defence, education, and trade.
Trade Pact Paves Way For A New Chapter
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July, is expected to lower import costs, create jobs, and boost trade flows. “With this Agreement, the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers,” PM Modi said.
He also lauded the presence of the largest-ever UK business delegation accompanying Starmer to India, calling it “a symbol of the new vigour and broader vision” shaping the India-UK partnership.
Shared Stance on Global Peace
Both leaders also reiterated their commitment to global peace, with Modi emphasizing India’s consistent stance on the need for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
“India reiterates its stance on the establishment of peace in Gaza and Ukraine,” Modi said, calling for dialogue and diplomacy to prevail in global affairs.
Symbol of a Broader Vision
Referring to Starmer’s visit to India, Modi highlighted the strong business participation that accompanied the UK delegation. “Your visit to India just a few months after the Agreement, along with the largest business delegation so far, is a symbol of the new energy and broader vision that has come into the India-UK partnership,” Modi remarked.
The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to building a stronger, future-ready partnership grounded in mutual respect, economic collaboration, and shared democratic values.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 12:37 IST