‘India’s Growth Story Remarkable’: UK PM Keir Starmer-PM Modi Write New Chapter In UK-India Trade Relations

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday praised India’s rapid economic progress, calling its growth story “remarkable” during a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The meeting marked a key moment in India-UK relations, coming just months after the signing of the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July.



“PM Modi, it was an honour for me to host you in the UK in July and I am so delighted to be making this return visit, just a few months later,” Starmer said, underscoring the warmth and continuity in diplomatic engagement between the two nations.



Modi: “India and the UK Are Natural Partners”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the “significant progress” in bilateral relations under PM Starmer’s leadership. “Under Starmer's leadership, there has been significant progress in India-UK ties,” Modi said, adding that the foundation of the partnership lies in shared values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.



He described India and the UK as “natural partners,” with cooperation deepening across sectors including defence, education, and trade.





Trade Pact Paves Way For A New Chapter

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July, is expected to lower import costs, create jobs, and boost trade flows. “With this Agreement, the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers,” PM Modi said.



He also lauded the presence of the largest-ever UK business delegation accompanying Starmer to India, calling it “a symbol of the new vigour and broader vision” shaping the India-UK partnership.

