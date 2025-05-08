India Used Harpy Drones To Destroy Pakistani Air Defence Systems In Lahore, Other Places

Lahore: India used Harpy drones to target and neutralise Pakistani air defence radars in Lahore after Pakistan attempted to engage in a number of military targets on the intervening night of May 7 and May 8, a day after Indian armed forces successfully executed Operation Sindoor and targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India targeted Pakistan’s air defence system at multiple location using Harpy drones after Islamabad and Rawalpindi rattled by Indian strikes on terror camps harbouring in Pakistan, attempted to target India’s military establishment across various cities.

Pakistan attempted to target Indian military targets in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using missiles and drones.

However, all these attempts were thwarted by India’s robust air defence systems after S-400 neutralised Pakistani missile and drones mid air.