India’s Second-Longest ₹472 Crore Cable Bridge Inaugurated in Karnataka To Boosts Connectivity Across Sharavati River - More Details Inside

India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge inaugurated in Karnataka on Monday. This bridge across Sharavati river will transform regional connectivity.

India’s Second-Longest ₹472 Crore Cable Bridge Inaugurated in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Sigandur Bridge on July 14. This 6-km-long cable based structure built across the Sharavathi river in Shivamogga district's Sagara taluk in Karnataka.

Constructed at a cost of ₹472 crore, it is now the second-longest cable structure bridge in India.

Key Features of the Bridge

Spans 6 KM, with a 16-meter-wide deck including an 11-meter carriageway and wide footpaths for pedestrians on both sides. the bridge is built using 604 box girder segments, 164 piles, and 96 cables anchored on four pylons, a tall metal tower that supports heavy wires.

The bridge connects Ambaragodlu and Kalasavalli, improving access to Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple and surrounding villages. The newly constructed bridge Reduces travel time by up to two hours.

This bridge will now offers a safer alternative to the decades-old daytime-only ferry service which was troubling locals.

The bridge is also expected to boost local tourism and economic activity, especially for pilgrims visiting Sigandur and Kollur temples.