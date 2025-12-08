Updated 8 December 2025 at 20:51 IST
IndiGo Advocated For Fatigue Risk Management System During Deposition
DGCA panel sources have stated that during deposition, IndiGo was advocating for Fatigue Risk Management System, not Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in the aviation sector, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) panel sources have stated that during deposition, IndiGo was advocating for Fatigue Risk Management System, not Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.
This comes as the DGCA has summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras for Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
8 December 2025