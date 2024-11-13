Published 16:32 IST, November 13th 2024
IndiGo, Air India Cancel Flights to Bali Amid Volcanic Eruption
IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island.
IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption | Image: IndiGo
