Published 16:32 IST, November 13th 2024

IndiGo, Air India Cancel Flights to Bali Amid Volcanic Eruption

IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island.

IndiGo
IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption | Image: IndiGo
