Travelling from Delhi Airport? IndiGo Airline Issues Travel Advisory Starting April 15, Check Details

New Delhi: A travel advisory has been issued by the IndiGo airline, alerting passengers travelling from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, of a terminal change due to maintenance work.

According to the post shared by the airline, the change in terminal will be implemented from April 15, and will remain in place till further notice.

IndiGo Airline Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers Travelling from Delhi Airport

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the IndiGo airline has issued a travel advisory for all passengers travelling from the Delhi Airport. As per the post, starting April 15, all flights that had been previously operating from the Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport, will now be moved to Terminal 1, due to maintenance work, until further notice. The passengers have been asked to check their terminal information on https://bit.ly/4fdKM3V and their flight status on https://bit.ly/31paVKQ.

The travel advisory reads, “In view of a planned maintenance activity, flights previously scheduled from Delhi Terminal 2 have now been reassigned to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025. We kindly request you to check the terminal details and your flight status on our website before heading to the airport, as there may be changes to flight schedules as well. Rest assured, we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition and a smooth travel experience for you. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

