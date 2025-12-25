IndiGo Cancels 67 Flights As Winter Fog Cripples Operations

New Delhi: IndiGo cancelled 67 flights on Thursday morning across several airports in India. The airline cited widespread fog and poor visibility for disrupted flight operations. According to the airline's official website, three flights were grounded due to “operational reasons” and two due to “additional commercial flights”. Rest of the 62 flights were cancelled due to bad weather forecast.

Which Airports Have Been Affected?

The cancellations affected Chandigarh International Airport (IXC Airport), Dehradun Airport (DED Airport), Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS Airport), Bihar's Gaya Airport (GAY Airport) and Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI Airport).

List of some of the IndiGo flights cancelled due to bad weather | Image: IndiGo

26th Dec Flights Also Disrupted

Citing bad weather, IndiGo also cancelled six flights that were scheduled to take off from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS Airport) and Chandigarh International Airport (IXC Airport) on December 26.

List of IndiGo flights cancelled on December 26 | Image: IndiGo

This comes as several cities across India reported dense fog on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across India, triggering an aviation crisis in the country.

Fog Window

India’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), earlier declared December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window of the season. Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu reviewed preparedness for the fog window of the winter schedule with all key stakeholders, including Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), airport operators, airlines and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Advertisement