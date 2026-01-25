IndiGo Cancels, Changes International Flights in View of Iran Situation

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Sunday issued an advisory on cancellations or certain "proactive" changes in its international flights, as deemed necessary, owing to recent developments in Iran.

IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty and return have been cancelled.

IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on January 26 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent may take a brief halt, for refuelling, at Doha, the advisory said.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Travel Advisory: As a follow up to our first advisory, and in view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety. IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 25 January 2026 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty and return have been cancelled. Please visit https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html to explore alternate options, including future available flights or a full refund."

"IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 26 January 2026 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent may take a brief halt, for refuelling, at Doha. Please keep a tab on your flight status https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding," it added.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo asked its passengers to keep monitoring the flight status.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "In view of the ongoing situation around Iran, some of our flights may experience longer travel times or cancellations. These precautionary and proactive measures are being taken as part of our continued focus on safety."

"We are closely monitoring the dynamic situation and in view of that some of our flights may be changed or cancelled in a phased manner, with regular updates to minimise inconvenience to our customers. We recommend that you check your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We appreciate your patience and understanding," it added.

The development came as US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the United States is closely monitoring Iran as a "massive fleet" of naval forces moves toward the Gulf region, underscoring rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump described a significant naval deployment that he said was intended to keep pressure on Iran's leadership.

"We're watching Iran," the president said, adding that the flotilla's presence was meant to act as a deterrent. "I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely."

Earlier, Iranian state television has released the first official death toll from the recent anti-government protests that engulfed the country, reporting that 3,117 people were killed during the crackdown, as reported by Al Jazeera.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has said 4,519 were killed during the wave of demonstrations, including 4,251 protesters, 197 security personnel, 35 people aged under 18 and 38 bystanders who it says were neither protesters nor security personnel.

HRANA also said 9,049 additional deaths were under review, as per Al Jazeera.

The demonstrations, which began in late December with shopkeepers protesting against the flailing currency and the cost of living, snowballed into a widespread anti-government movement, as per Al Jazeera.