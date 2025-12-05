IndiGo Chaos Leaves Singapore Ambassador Simon Wong Stranded; He Was Headed to Staff Wedding, Now Shares Sincere Apologies

New Delhi: A massive breakdown in IndiGo’s flight operations has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across India, and among them is Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong. The airline has been facing serious delays and cancellations for the past two days, causing frustration and confusion at major airports.

Wong shared his experience on social media X, saying that he, too, had joined the long list of passengers stuck because of IndiGo’s sudden cancellations. He said his flight to Deoghar had been cancelled, and he apologised to a young staff member who had been waiting for him to attend his wedding.

Wong wrote that he was “lost for words,” showing how unexpected and upsetting the situation was even for a senior diplomat. His post quickly spread online, drawing attention to how widespread the disruption has become.

Airports across the country have been struggling to manage the crowds. At Goa Airport, a delay in an IndiGo flight led to commotion among passengers who had been waiting for hours. Many complained about the lack of clear communication and the uncertainty about when flights would resume.

IndiGo issued a public apology, saying that the last two days had seen “widespread disruption” across its entire network. The airline said its teams were working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and airport operators to reduce the delays and bring operations back to normal.

The airline also asked passengers to keep checking the latest flight status on its website before leaving for the airport. IndiGo said it “deeply regrets the inconvenience caused” and promised that it was trying to stabilise operations as quickly as possible.

The situation is especially difficult at Delhi Airport, where 225 IndiGo arrivals and departures have been cancelled since this morning. This has added to the already large number of stranded passengers.