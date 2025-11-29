Indigo Clarifies No Flight Cancellations Due to Airbus Software Snag, Only Slight Delays

New Delhi: There have been no cancellations of IndiGo flights, and there has been only a delay in some flights due to the Airbus software update issue, sources in the airline said Saturday. In the case of the flight delays, the IndiGo sources said there had been a maximum delay of 30 odd minutes. They added that 60 per cent of the IndiGo fleet has already complied with the requirement of Airbus.

In its statement, an Indigo spokesperson said that it is conducting the necessary inspections and making every effort to minimise disruptions.

"We are aware of a notification issued by Airbus, the manufacturer of the majority of our fleet, pertaining to the A320 family. We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus's notification. While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions. We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff and treats safety as its topmost priority," said an Indigo spokesperson.

In a separate post on X earlier, IndiGo noted that some flights may experience minor schedule changes due to the mandated updates across its A320 aircraft, reiterating that “safety comes first.”

"Safety comes first. Always... Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes," the post read.

Earlier, the European multinational aerospace company Airbus flagged a potential solar radiation risk, cautioning that intense radiation could corrupt data critical to flight control systems. The company also warned that a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in service may be affected.

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued an airworthiness directive banning the use of multiple models of the Airbus family of aircraft following concerns over safety risk regarding a software update by the company.

The airworthiness directive is applicable for multiple models of Airbus aircraft. It is estimated that around 6,000 aircraft around the world will be impacted. The order by the company follows a situation wherein an A320 aircraft was found to be having potential "solar radiation risk," which might corrupt data critical for flight controls.