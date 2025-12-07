IndiGo Crisis Enters Day 6: 650 Flights Cancelled Today; 1,650 Out Of 2,300 Daily Flights Operational

IndiGo Crisis Enters Day 6: 650 Flights Cancelled Today; 1,650 Out Of 2,300 Flights Operational

New Delhi: IndiGo cancelled 650 flights on Sunday as the country's largest airline continued to face flight disruptions for the sixth consecutive day leaving thousands of travelers stranded at major airports across the country.

Sources indicated that IndiGo will operate 1650 of its total 2,300 daily flights scheduled on Sunday. The airline has also cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, including 109 from Delhi and 112 from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 150 flights have been cancelled from Bengaluru airport, 76 from Kolkata, 11 from Trichy and 15 from Chennai, as per latest updates on Sunday.

Advertisement

What IndiGo Stated Yesterday

Earlier on Saturday, IndiGo stated that it has re-established over 95% of its network connectivity and has operated “a little above 700 flights" on Saturday connecting 113 destinations. “The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with a higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement," the statement added.

The airline also mentioned late night on Saturday that it will be operating “over 1500 flights by end of day." It also mentioned that it is aiming to operate 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations.

Advertisement

What Was The Status Yesterday

Earlier on Saturday morning at 9 am, reports indicated that IndiGo had cancelled 452 flights. This included 69 flying to Hyderabad, 106 to Delhi, 109 to Mumbai, 48 to Chennai, 19 to Ahmedabad, six to Jaipur, 10 to Chandigarh and 20 to Visakhapatnam. At Delhi airport, the 106 IndiGo flights cancelled included 54 departures and 52 arrivals. In Mumbai, the total cancellations included 51 arrivals and 58 departures. In Hyderabad, the cancellations included 26 arrivals and 43 departures. Flight cancellations also hit Pune airport on Saturday morning as IndiGo cancelled 14 arrivals and 28 departures from the city.

All Refunds To Be Processed Automatically

IndiGo mentioned that in view of the rampant flight cancellations and delays faced by its customers in the last week, the airline will automatically process all refunds for cancellations to the original mode of payment.

Deeply apologising for the trouble caused to its passengers for its operational failures, IndiGo stated, “We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025."