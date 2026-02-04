IndiGo Cuts Delhi-Manchester, Delhi-London Services to Improve Wide-Body Network Reliability

New Delhi: IndiGo announced adjustments to its long-haul network, including suspension and reduction of select international services, citing external operational constraints that have affected the airline's widebody operations.

The airline said in a press release that the changes are aimed at restoring schedule reliability and minimising passenger inconvenience.

According to IndiGo, its widebody operations on Boeing 787-9 aircraft have faced challenges due to continuously changing airspace restrictions stemming from geopolitical developments, as well as congestion at airports in India and overseas.

These factors have led to increased flight and block times, placing pressure on the airline's long-haul schedule, which is operated with six widebody aircraft.

"As an immediate measure to improve on-time performance and avoid cascading delays and misconnections, we have decided to make selective adjustments to our long-haul network," IndiGo said in a statement.

As part of the revisions, IndiGo will suspend operations to and from Copenhagen starting February 17, 2026, until further notice. The airline will also reduce the frequency of its Delhi-Manchester services from five flights a week to four from February 7, 2026, and further to three weekly flights from February 19. This will reduce overall connectivity to and from Manchester from nine weekly services to seven. IndiGo noted that this reduction was originally planned for the Summer Schedule 2026 but has been advanced to ensure operational stability.

Additionally, IndiGo's Delhi-London Heathrow services will be reduced from five flights per week to four, effective February 9, 2026, for the current winter schedule. The airline said it is proactively reaching out to affected customers to offer alternative flight options or refunds and compensation in accordance with applicable regulations.

IndiGo added that its widebody operations began in March 2025 through a damp-lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways as a transitional step ahead of its planned induction of A350-900 aircraft from early 2028.

"IndiGo regrets that the prevailing circumstances have affected the airline's operational reliability on its 787-9 routes. By making these adjustments to its schedule, the airline strives to improve the reliability of its long-haul services and reduce disruption to connecting itineraries booked by its customers," the airline said.