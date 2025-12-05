IndiGo Disruptions Hit Jammu, Railways Steps In With Extra Rajdhani Coach

New Delhi: With air travel thrown into disarray by a spate of IndiGo flight cancellations, Northern Railways on Friday announced emergency measures to accommodate stranded passengers. The officials confirmed that an additional 3rd AC coach has been attached to the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express for the next seven days, beginning tonight.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said that the move was aimed at easing the distress of passengers caught in the chaos at the Jammu airport.

“In the wake of ongoing flight disruptions, Indian Railways has taken an important decision to augment one 3rd AC coach of 72 seats in the Jammu–New Delhi Rajdhani for the next seven days beginning December 5. Stranded passengers can avail of this facility by booking seats in the additional coach,” he said.

The intervention comes after reports suggested that at least 11 IndiGo flights were cancelled from the Jammu airport due to operational disruptions. The cancellations triggered confusion and anger among passengers, many of whom were left without alternatives or clear communication from the airline.

The eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos at the airport, with scores of passengers staging protests over what they alleged was IndiGo’s failure to respond to distress calls. The families, students and professionals expressed frustration at being stranded, some missing critical appointments and others forced to scramble for last-minute travel options.

Meanwhile, passengers welcomed the Railway’s move as a rare relief in the midst of uncertainty.

“At least the Railways thought about us. It may not be as fast as a flight, but it gives us a way to reach Delhi without being stuck here indefinitely,” said Rakesh Sharma, a businessman stranded at the Jammu airport.

“I was panicking because my exam is coming on Monday. With this extra coach, I can book a seat and still make it on time. It’s a huge relief,” said a student travelling to Delhi.

Others, however, pointed out that the measure was only a temporary fix. “This is a stopgap arrangement. The real issue is accountability from the airline. We cannot be left in the lurch like this every time there is a disruption,” said Mehmood Ahmed, a traveller.

Another stranded passenger added, “The move indicates the role of Indian Railways as a fallback option during aviation crises, providing a measure of certainty to passengers otherwise caught in limbo.”