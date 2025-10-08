IndiGo Fined Rs 20 Lakh by DGCA for Illegal Pilot Training at Category C Airports

New Delhi: IndiGo, has been fined Rs 20 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allegedly engaging in unlawful pilot training at Category C airports. On Wednesday, IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, notified stock exchanges that the airline had received the formal notification from the aviation authority on September 26, 2025.

DGCA Allegations: Unauthorized Simulator Training

The DGCA claims that the infraction relates to IndiGo's purported inability to train pilots using appropriately qualified simulators, which is required under aviation safety regulations. Approximately 1,700 pilots, including commanders and first officers, participated in simulator sessions on Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) that were not authorized for use at particular Category C airports, according to the regulator's examination of the airline's training records. Pilot training at Category C airports must be carried out on simulators designed especially for those difficult sites in accordance with India's Civil Aviation Requirements.

IndiGo Challenges DGCA Ruling

IndiGo responded to the development by saying that it is currently challenging the DGCA ruling before the relevant appellate body. The penalty would have "no material impact on its financials, operations or other business activities," the airline added.

Additionally, the airline provided an explanation for the disclosure delay, citing a gap in internal communication. "The delay was unintentional and occurred due to a lag in internal communication of the order's details," was the statement released by IndiGo.

DGCA Reinforces Safety Compliance