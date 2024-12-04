'On Time & Trusted': IndiGo Fires Back, Questions Credibility of 'Worst Airlines' Ranking

New Delhi: IndiGo has rejected a survey by EU-based claim processing agency AirHelp that ranked the airline among the worst globally across parameters such as punctuality, service quality, and compensation handling. The survey evaluated 109 major airlines, placing IndiGo at the 103rd position with an overall score of 4.80.

In its statement, IndiGo questioned the survey's credibility, citing the lack of transparency regarding the sample size from India and the methodology used. The airline pointed out that the compensation guidelines followed by the global aviation industry were not factored into the evaluation.

IndiGo emphasized its strong track record, stating it consistently ranks high on punctuality and boasts the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its scale and operations. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.

"As India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise to deliver quality service to its customers," the statement read.

The survey compared popular airlines worldwide and ranked them based on punctuality, service quality, and compensation efficiency. However, IndiGo maintained that its operational performance contradicts the survey's claims, highlighting its ongoing efforts to meet customer expectations.

According to DGCA data, budget airline IndiGo carried over 7.25 crore passengers between January and September, securing a dominant market share of 61.3%. Tata Group-owned Air India ranked second, flying more than 1.64 crore passengers and capturing a 13.9% market share.

IndiGo, with a fleet exceeding 380 aircraft, operates approximately 2,100 flights daily, connecting over 85 domestic destinations and more than 30 international locations, boosting its position as India’s leading airline.

Meanwhile, the AirHelp report ranked Brussels Airlines, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines as the top three carriers globally. The survey evaluated airlines on parameters such as punctuality, service quality, and compensation handling.

(With agency inputs)