IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Leh Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Glitch

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Leh, operating as 6E 2006, was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue shortly after approaching Leh.

The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers including crew members, landed safely, and no injuries were reported. IndiGo has yet to release an official statement detailing the nature of the technical problem.

Just a day earlier, on June 16, a Goa-to-Lucknow IndiGo flight encountered severe mid-air turbulence shortly after takeoff, reportedly triggered by adverse weather. Though the flight landed safely, several passengers described the experience as terrifying.

In widely shared videos online, a shaken female passenger recounted a sudden drop in altitude that left many fearing for their lives, especially in light of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Despite the panic, the crew managed to restore calm and ensure a safe landing.

On June 17, yet another IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Kochi to Delhi was diverted to Nagpur following a credible bomb threat that specifically named the flight number. The plane had already taken off from Kochi at 9:20 am when authorities initiated high-level security protocols. Upon safe landing in Nagpur, police and fire services conducted a thorough inspection. No suspicious objects have been found so far, but investigations into the origin of the threat remain ongoing.