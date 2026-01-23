IndiGo Flight 6E 2608 Makes Emergency Landing In Pune After Bomb Threat, No Explosives Found

Pune: IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport on Thursday. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory. The flight landed safely at Pune airport and all passengers were deboarded safely, as per sources.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened. Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.

Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday morning after a security threat was detected on board, the airline said in a statement.

"A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January 2026, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," as per an IndiGo spokesperson.

Panic erupted following the report of a bomb on an IndiGo Airlines flight, prompting the emergency diversion.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma, the threat originated from a handwritten note found inside the aircraft's toilet.

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," the ACP said.