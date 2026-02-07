IndiGo Flight 6E2157 Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai Amidst Technical Snag

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Mumbai, carrying over 210 passengers, made a safe emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday morning due to a minor technical issue with the landing gear lever.

According to sources, the pilots detected an issue with the landing gear lever's automatic mode, which prompted them to switch to manual mode. The problem was addressed, and the plane landed safely, with no injuries reported among the passengers or crew. As per reports, the incident occurred around 9.27 pm when the aircraft was flying around 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident, asserting that the airline ensured the safety of the passengers on board. "A minor technical snag was detected on IndiGo flight 60 2157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 06 February 2026. The pilots followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft landed safely. The same aircraft operated with a slight delay after routine checks and necessary maintenance were performed. At IndiGo, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the spokesperson said.

Last year in the month of July, a similar incident occurred when an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai due to an engine issue. In that instance, the aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely, and all passengers were offered refreshments, full refunds, or rebookings.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has likely been informed about the incident, and an investigation into the cause of the technical snag is expected to be launched. IndiGo has assured passengers that their safety remains the top priority.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.