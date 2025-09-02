IndiGo Flight Bound to Kolkata Hit By Bird, Makes Emergency Landing

An IndiGo flight with 272 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off due to a bird strike. The Kolkata-bound aircraft had to do an emergency landing and return to Nagpur airport. The front portion of the plane was damaged due to the strike.

"We are trying to analyse what has happened. More details awaited awaited," said Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport.

Due to the required safety inspections and technical checks, the flight was cancelled for the rest of the day. IndiGo assured passengers that alternative travel options, refreshments, and full refunds for those who opted for cancellation were offered. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority.

An IndiGo spokesperson informed that Flight 6E 812, operating from Nagpur to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike soon after departure. As a safety measure, the pilots chose to return, and the aircraft landed safely back at Nagpur airport.

According to an ANI report, IndiGo also issued multiple travel advisories as heavy rainfall in Delhi and poor weather in Leh affected flight operations.

"Due to today's downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or xperiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience," IndiGo said in another post published at 11:45 pm on Monday.