IndiGo Flight Chennai to Madurai Turns Back Mid-Air with 60+ Onboard After Technical Glitch | Image: Republic

Chennai: An IndiGo flight going from Chennai to Madurai was forced to return mid-air on Friday after the pilot noticed a technical problem, airport officials said.

The flight had taken off with around 68 passengers on board. About 30 minutes into the journey, the pilot informed air traffic control about the issue and requested to return to Chennai airport.

The flight landed safely, and all passengers were safely taken off the aircraft. There were no injuries reported.

So far, IndiGo has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Airport officials said safety checks are being carried out and more information will be shared once available.