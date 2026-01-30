IndiGo Flight Delayed, Passenger Arrested Over Hoax 'Two Small Bombs' Threat At Bengaluru Airport; FIR Lodged

New Delhi: Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport detained a 52-year-old man on Wednesday after he allegedly claimed to have "two small bombs" in his baggage, according to a police statement released on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Wilson Garden resident and cloth merchant Abu Aqeel Azhar Chad, was at the airport on January 28 accompanied by a business associate to board an Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight.

Following the bomb hoax, an FIR was lodged against the accused.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Aerobridge Gate 30 while Chad and his companion were preparing to board. It is alleged that during a security check, Chad claimed to have “two small bombs” inside his bag.

Advertisement

Accused was detained

A senior police official confirmed that Chad was subsequently detained by security personnel and handed over to the airport police for further legal proceedings.

A case was booked against the accused under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Advertisement

Police investigations revealed that the suspect, frustrated by the intensive security protocols currently in place at the airport, admitted to making the false bomb claim in a moment of irritation.