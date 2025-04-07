Indigo Flight From Jaipur Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur made emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday due to a reported bomb threat. According to reports, the flight, carrying 225 passengers, touched down safely at around 8.50 pm, following which the passengers were immediately evacuated from the plane was directed to a remote bay as a precautionary measure. The concerned authorities and bomb disposal squad is currently searching the flight.

According to reports, the incident triggered a swift response from the airport authorities and security agencies. The flight was met by emergency services, including fire tenders, ambulances, and security personnel. The passengers were safely deplaned, and the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection to ensure there were no threats to safety.

A senior official stated that an investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the authenticity of the bomb threat. The security agencies are scrutinising the threat message and gathering evidence to identify the person or group responsible. The aircraft will remain parked at the remote bay until all security checks are completed.

Earlier, in the day, another IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night after an 89-year-old woman died onboard. The passenger, identified as Sushila Devi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly feeling unwell during the flight.

