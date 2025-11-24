IndiGo Flight Bound for Abu Dhabi Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Volcanic Eruption In Ethiopia

IndiGo Flight from Kannur bound for Abu Dhabi Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Volcanic Eruption In Ethiopia | Image: ANI

New Delhi: IndiGo Flight from Kannur bound for Abu Dhabi Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Volcanic Eruption In Ethiopia.

A scheduled flight by the operator IndiGo from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday evening after a major volcanic eruption in Ethiopia disrupted regional air corridors. According to the airline, the aircraft landed safely in Ahmedabad and will operate a return service to Kannur for the affected passengers.

The volcano, Hayli Gubbi Volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Erta Ale range, erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, sending volcanic ash and sulphur dioxide high into the atmosphere at altitudes used by commercial flights. Satellite data estimated the plume rose between 10 km and 15 km, drifting eastwards and affecting air routes across Yemen, Oman and beyond.

Indian aviation authorities and several domestic carriers are now closely monitoring the situation as the ash cloud has the potential to impact airspace over northern India, including sectors near Delhi and Jaipur.

In response, the carrier Akasa Air has issued an advisory, stating it is tracking the eruption and its effects in line with international aviation protocols, and reaffirmed that passenger safety remains its utmost priority. The diversion illustrates how a remote geological event can trigger large-scale disruptions in global aviation operations.