IndiGo Flight From Kuwait to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat Note Found

Ahmedabad: A major security scare took place on Friday after an IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport following a hijack and bomb threat.

According to airport officials, the aircraft landed safely at around 6.40 am. The flight was carrying 180 passengers. All passengers were immediately evacuated after landing and taken for detailed security checks.

Sources said the alert was raised when a tissue paper with a handwritten note was found inside the aircraft. The note threatened to hijack the plane and blow it up. After the note was discovered, the pilots informed authorities and diverted the flight to Ahmedabad without delay.

Soon after the landing, security agencies cordoned off the aircraft. Passengers were deboarded safely, and their baggage was taken for thorough inspection. Officials said that each passenger is being individually screened and identified as part of standard security procedures.

“So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. The flight may take off after getting a final go-ahead,” an airport official said. Security checks are still underway.

Another Similar Incident

Earlier this week, a security alert was also reported at Kempegowda International c in New Delhi after a passenger allegedly claimed to be carrying bombs while boarding an Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at boarding gate number 30. The accused, identified as Abu Aqeel Azhar Chad (52), allegedly said he had “two small bombs” in his baggage while entering the aerobridge to board flight 6E-586. He was travelling to Ahmedabad on business with a friend.

Following his statement, security agencies stopped boarding, isolated his baggage, and deboarded passengers who had already entered the aircraft. The bomb detection and disposal squad checked the baggage and the plane, but no explosives were found. The flight was delayed by nearly two hours.