IndiGo Flight Grounded At Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport Due To Tyre Puncture

Ranchi: An IndiGo aircraft, scheduled to operate the Ranchi-Patna-Lucknow route, was grounded on Friday at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport due to a tyre puncture, which was detected during routine checks. The aircraft, which had arrived from Kolkata around 3.15 pm, was found to have a problem with its front wheel, prompting the airline to cancel the flight before departure.

The sudden cancellation of the flight caused confusion and inconvenience among the passengers. However, IndiGo management ensured that adequate action was taken to minimise the disruption.

The passengers bound for Patna were transported by taxi, while those scheduled to fly onward to Lucknow were accommodated on a connecting flight via Delhi. According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the airline took prompt action to ensure that passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

The official stated that the timely detection of the fault prevented any possible tragic incident at the Ranchi Airport.

The technical faults are a common cause of flight disruptions, and airlines take every precaution to ensure that their aircraft are airworthy. In this case, the technical fault was detected during routine checks, allowing the airline to take prompt action to cancel the flight and arrange alternative transportation for passengers.