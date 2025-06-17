Panic Mid-Air as Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur After Bomb Threat Message Found

Nagpur: An Indigo flight (6E 2706) travelling from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat message was received mid-flight.

The aircraft, which took off at 9:20 AM, was diverted to Nagpur as a precautionary measure. Upon landing, all passengers were safely deboarded, and a full security check of the aircraft was launched.

Airport authorities confirmed that no suspicious object has been found on board so far. Police, bomb disposal squad, and fire brigade teams were immediately rushed to the airport to inspect the aircraft.

The airline and airport officials have said that further investigation is ongoing. More updates are awaited from security agencies.