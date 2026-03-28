Visakhapatnam-Delhi IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At IGI Airport, Engine Failure Suspected

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 579) from Visakhapatnam was forced to make an emergency landing following a mid-air engine failure on Saturday.

The incident triggered a full emergency declaration at the airport, placing all emergency response agencies on high alert.

Delhi Police said, “An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely.”

Emergency Protocols Activated

The crisis began at approximately 10:39 AM when the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) to a critical technical malfunction involving one of the aircraft's engines.

Advertisement

The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53 AM and responded promptly.

"An emergency landing was made at IGI Airport in Delhi. The Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am. Department says that the aircraft has landed," Delhi Fire Service said.

Advertisement

In accordance with standard aviation safety procedures for single-engine operations, airport authorities immediately escalated the situation to a full emergency status.

Within minutes, Runway 28 was cleared and isolated for the incoming aircraft, multiple fire tenders were dispatched and stationed along the runway, and medical teams and ambulances were placed on standby to assist with potential casualties.

The CISF and ground security cordoned off the landing zone to ensure an unobstructed path for the plane.

Despite the mechanical failure, the aircraft, a Boeing 737, is designed to remain operational and land safely on a single engine.

The flight crew maintained an approach, and the aircraft touched down on Runway 28 at approximately 11:00 AM.

All 161 passengers and crew members on board were reported safe. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely at IGI Airport, and no injuries have been reported. The landing was successfully executed.

Investigation and Grounding

After landing, the aircraft was taxied to a remote bay where it underwent an immediate preliminary inspection by IndiGo's engineering team.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to make an official statement and is expected to launch an inquiry into the cause of the engine failure.

The aircraft has been grounded pending a comprehensive technical audit. Investigators will consider factors such as a bird strike, mechanical fatigue, or a component-level malfunction.