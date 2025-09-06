IndiGo Flight to Abu Dhabi Returns to Kochi Mid-Air Due to Technical Issue

Kochi: An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to return mid-air early Saturday due to a technical problem.

Flight 6E-1403, operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft, took off from Kochi International Airport at 11:10 PM on Friday with more than 180 passengers and six crew members on board. After flying for over two hours, the aircraft experienced a technical snag and returned safely to Kochi, landing at around 1:44 AM on Saturday.

The airline has not yet released an official statement about the incident.

Sources said that all passengers were later flown to Abu Dhabi on a replacement aircraft, which departed at approximately 3:30 AM. A new set of crew members operated the onward flight, as the original crew had reached their flight duty time limit and could not continue.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed that the original aircraft had to turn back mid-way and did not complete its journey.