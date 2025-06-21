Indigo Flight To Chennai Declares 'Mayday' Call Due To Low Fuel, Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru: Report

New Delhi: Pilots of a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight declared a ‘Mayday’ call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and made an emergency landing at Bengaluru airport, according to reports.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday after the pilots issued the distress call due to low fuel and attempted an emergency landing.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew members onboard were safe. The incident comes just days after Air India’s London-bound flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in Ahmedabad moments after takeoff. Except one passenger, who miraculously survived the crash, all 241 onboard had died in one of India's most tragic aviation disasters.

IndiGo flight 6E-6764, an Airbus A321, departed from Guwahati at 4:40 pm and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 7:45 pm.

According to reports, the pilot executed a go-around manoeuvre after the aircraft’s landing gear briefly touched the runway.

When the plane was approximately 35 miles from Bengaluru airport, the pilot issued a Mayday call due to low fuel. One passenger stated that the incident left many passengers on edge and visibly frightened.

Media reports indicate that the pilot did not attempt a second landing at Chennai and opted to divert the aircraft to Bengaluru.

Authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said the ATC alerted ground staff after receiving the distress call, prompting swift action. The plane landed safely at 8:20 pm.