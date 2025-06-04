IndiGo Flight With 192 Passengers Onboard From Ahmedabad to Patna Gets Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight with 192 passengers onboard from Ahmedabad to Patna received a bomb threat. All passengers have been evacuated safely. | Image: X

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna triggered a high-level security alert on Wednesday after a bomb threat was received shortly after landing at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport around 1 PM, officials confirmed.

Aircraft Moved to Isolation Bay for Checks

Following standard safety protocols, the aircraft was immediately moved to the isolation bay of the airport.

Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), carried out a detailed inspection of the aircraft, luggage, and cabin. All 192 passengers were safely evacuated within 40 minutes of the alert.

Threat Sent via WhatsApp to Airline Official

The scare began when IndiGo’s Patna station manager, Shalini, received a WhatsApp message shortly after the plane’s arrival. The message featured a photo of a tissue paper with the word “bomb” scribbled on it. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted immediately, and emergency protocols were activated.

Officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), local police, district administration, and airport security convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and investigate the source of the threat. Sources said a search is ongoing to trace the origin of the WhatsApp message.