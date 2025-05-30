DGCA Sets 3 Month Final Deadline For Indigo To Terminate Pact With Turkish Airlines

Indigo Airlines gets one time and final extention of three months to end its ties with Turkish Airlines. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Indigo has been given a last and final 3 month deadline by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to end its pact with Turkish Airlines. The move has come after Turkey was found supporting Pakistan during India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor, in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians, in one of the most brutal terror attacks in Kashmir.

The final extention from the DGCA to Indigo has been granted from June to August 2025 to end its ties with the Turkish Airlines for the ‘Damp-leased’ aircraft.

Indigo had permission till May 31, 2025 to operate two B777-300 ER (Extended Range) aircraft under a ‘Damp lease’ agreement from Turkish Airlines.

Indigo sought 6-month extention from DGCA

Earlier, Indigo airlines had sought for a 6 month extention for its damp-lease agreement with the Turkish Airlines to use B777-300 Extended Range aircraft, however, the aviation watchdog did not agree to it. The DGCA has only granted a 3-month one time and final extention.

The three month extention has been granted keeping in view of convenience of the passengers who may have planned their journey.

The DGCA has further made it clear that Indigo will not be able to seek any further extension for these operations.

DGCA takes undertaking from Indigo

In its statement, the DGCA has said, “IndiGo is currently operating two B777-300ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airline, which was permitted upto 31.05.2025. IndiGo requested for a further extension of the same for another six months, which was not agreed to.”