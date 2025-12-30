IndiGo Hikes Pilot Allowances By Upto 50% From January 1 Amidst Operational Challenges

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced a comprehensive update to its cockpit crew's allowances, which now include domestic layovers, deadhead trips, night flying, transit pauses, and aircraft tail-swaps. An internal circular distributed to pilots states that the updated remuneration will take effect on January 1.

The action was taken weeks after widespread flight cancellations nationwide caused significant operational hardship for the carrier. At the moment, IndiGo controls over 65% of the domestic aviation market in India.

Higher Domestic Layover Payments

Domestic layover allowances for stays between 10 and 24 hours have been raised by 50% under the new system. Pilots are compensated for time spent away from home while on duty with these allowances.

First officers will now be paid ₹1,500 instead of ₹1,000, while captains will now be paid ₹3,000 instead of ₹2,000.

According to the circular, captains would be paid ₹150 per hour for layovers longer than 24 hours, while first officers would be paid ₹75 per hour.

There has been a 33.3% increase in deadhead allowances, which pilots receive when they travel as passengers to prepare for future duty.

First officers will now be paid ₹2,000 instead of ₹1,500 per planned block hour, while captains will now be paid ₹4,000 instead of ₹3,000.

Night Flying Allowance Reworked

Payments for nighttime flying have also been updated by IndiGo. A set hourly payout has taken the place of the previous structure.

First officers will be paid ₹1,000 every night, while captains will be paid ₹2,000.

The circular explained that "night hours are defined based on Indian Standard Time and cover the period between 0000 hrs and 0600 hrs."

New Tail-Swap Allowance Introduced

IndiGo has implemented a tail-swap allowance for the first time. Pilots will now receive compensation if they switch aircraft during the same duty period or operate a different aircraft than initially scheduled.

For such actions, first officers would be paid ₹750 and captains will receive ₹1,500.

Changes Follow Mass Cancellations

The allowance change follows IndiGo's cancellation of around 4,500 flights earlier this month, which disrupted hundreds of thousands of passengers' travel plans and caused chaos and traffic at airports across the country.

In an effort to stabilize operations during the crisis, the Indian government temporarily loosened the rules governing pilots' night duties. Pilot unions and aviation safety experts criticized the decision, citing worries about flight safety and weariness.

According to the civil aviation ministry, a committee that was created by the aviation authority to look into the cancellations has now turned in its report.

Financial and Regulatory Pressure

The airline's management is under further strain due to increased regulatory scrutiny and a competition investigation.

According to the internal message, the allowance adjustments come after senior executives from IndiGo visited many bases to speak with pilots.

Indian airlines are currently under pressure to keep their skilled cockpit staff since foreign airlines are still luring Indian pilots with higher salaries and better living conditions. To stop aggressive poaching, the Indian government has demanded a worldwide code of behavior for employing pilots.

According to industry analysts, the updated allowance system aims to stabilize the workforce following the recent interruption, ensure operational continuity, and increase pilot morale.