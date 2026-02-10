IndiGo Implements New FDTL Norms as DGCA Exemption Ends, Boosts Pilot Strength and Crew Buffer

New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday implemented the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms after the temporary exemption granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) formally ended on February 10.

The airline has apprised the aviation regulator that it has put the new duty and rest rules into effect after strengthening its pilot workforce, increasing crew buffers and raising its pilot-to-aircraft ratio.

The exemption had been granted to IndiGo following widespread flight disruptions in December, when the airline was forced to cancel several services due to pilot shortages and duty time constraints under the revised FDTL framework. The DGCA had made it clear that the relief was time-bound and would not be extended beyond February 10.

Ahead of the deadline, IndiGo undertook a comprehensive reworking of its flight rosters to ensure full compliance with the FDTL norms. As part of the preparedness measures, the airline ramped up its pilot strength, built a higher reserve of standby crew and increased the number of pilots deployed per aircraft to avoid a repeat of the December operational crisis.

The airline informed the regulator that the enhanced pilot buffer would help absorb disruptions caused by weather, technical delays or crew duty limitations, while ensuring adherence to mandatory rest periods. IndiGo has also adjusted its scheduling practices to align with the stricter fatigue management norms mandated under the revised regulations.

Operational planning now utilizes seven crew sets per aircraft, with February's roster at 7.2 sets, up from 7.1 in January. This change corresponds to approximately 1,862 daily flights and an average block time of 3.99 hours, following disruptions in December.

Crew buffers have risen to 3% in February from zero in December 2025, with standby crew levels increased to at least 15% to address last-minute absences and scheduling issues, officials report.

The revised FDTL norms, which aim to improve flight safety by addressing pilot fatigue, prescribe tighter limits on duty hours and minimum rest periods between flights. With the exemption now over, IndiGo will be required to operate fully under these rules without regulatory relaxation.